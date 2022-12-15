Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Michigan man with filed-down teeth was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a pregnant woman for three weeks and threatening to “rip out her throat.”

Michael Barajas, 36, allegedly threatened to use his sharpened “fangs” to bite the vulnerable woman, whom he met on a street last month after she was kicked out of her home.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that the suspect offered her food, a place to stay and a warm shower before she was raped and trafficked for weeks.

Authorities say that the suspect took the victim to a dilapidated home where she was tied to a bed with ropes and locked inside a room.

The sheriff says that there was a deadlock on the outside of the door and all of the windows in the room had been screwed shut.

The suspect is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the victim, and that other suspects also came to the house to also sexually assault and traffic her.

“This guy used the opportunity to not only sexually assault but have people come over and traffic her as she was tied forcibly to the bed while they assaulted her,” Sheriff Swanson said.

Officials say that the victim attempted to escape the room three times, and was shot at by her tormenters and dragged back into captivity.

During one escape attempt, she suffered a medical emergency related to her pregnancy and was seen by nurses who alerted authorities.

Police then raided the house and arrested Barajas on multiple charges, including human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy and other charges.

“This guy is a monster. If you look at the teeth that are filed down and the threats of ripping out a throat, I will say no more,” the sheriff added. he said.

Barajas remains in jail on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court on 22 December.