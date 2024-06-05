The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Former Michigan State Trooper has appeared in court on murder charges after he allegedly hit and killed a fleeing suspect with his car during a pursuit.

Former State Police Detective Sergeant Brian Keely pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in Samuel Sterling’s death.

The man had been approached by several agencies in Kentwood on April 17 for outstanding felony warrants.

Police said that the suspect ran from them, causing a chase that ended when a vehicle Keely had been driving struck him. The man was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries later that day.

Keely was arraigned in court before District Judge Amanda Sterkenburg. The charges were brought against him by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on 28 May.

Ben Crump, the renowned civil rights attorney who is representing Sterling’s family, praised Nessel’s decision and said that the man’s family was “grateful”.

“These charges should serve as a stark warning to law enforcement that their actions have consequences, especially when those actions, which we see all too often, take another life. With each ounce of justice, we move closer to equitable policing and a world with fewer tragedies like the one that ended Samuel’s life,” the attorney said in a statement.

Marc Curtis, a defense attorney representing Keely said that the District Attorney’s decision “ignores the facts of the incident” and relies on “political pressure.”

The attorney continued: “This was an accident that could have been avoided had Sterling simply turned himself in prior to the US Marshall’s Task Force being assigned to apprehend him,” he said.

“This accident could have also been avoided if Sterling would have simply complied with the commands of the detectives. Mr Sterling’s action not only put himself in danger but the citizens that were in the area at the time.”

Keely retired from the force a day before his arraignment. He was given a personal recognizance bond of $250,000.

Dozens of onlookers were present during proceedings, according to ABC 13.

The judge had asked people to remove themselves from the courtroom if they were feeling “overwhelmed” by “strong emotions,” the outlet reported. At one point, a woman was heard speaking loudly from the gallery and the judge had her removed.

Keely’s probable cause conference hearing date is set for 17 June and his preliminary examination is on 24 June at 2pm.