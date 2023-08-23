Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested in connection to the shocking kidnapping of twin babies from a Michigan motel which set off a statewide Amber Alert – but luckily ended in their safe return.

The 14-day-old twins, Montana and Matthew Bridges, were reported missing by their mother on Sunday.

The mother, whose name has not been released, told police she had left the babies with “friendly acquaintances” at the motel in Livonia and left for a period of time.

But when she returned, she said the babies – and her friends – were gone.

An Amber Alert was immediately issued with police stating they believed the babies, who were only wearing diapers, to be in danger and that they had been taken by two unidentified women.

Police released images from surveillance footage of the suspected kidnappers wearing jackets with the hoods pulled over their heads.

The mother told police she had met the acquaintances on Facebook and that they told her they would give her clothes and diapers for the babies.

The babies were safely returned at about 9.30am Monday morning at the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct.

They were unharmed.

Detroit Police Chief James White said: “We have the best outcome possible. The two kids have been recovered.”

Earlier this week, police released security footage of the suspects in the kidnapping (Livonia Police Department)

On Tuesday, Livonia police announced the arrests of four people related to the kidnapping. Their identities have not been released.

“The Livonia Police Department has made four arrests related to the kidnapping of Montana and Matthew Bridges, who were the subject of an Amber Alert on August 21, 2023,” the statement said.

“This case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

The investigation into the kidnapping is still ongoing with Livonia Police Captain Gregory Yon saying that a motive is not yet clear.