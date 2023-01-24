Woman accuses Mike Tyson of raping her in 1990s in $5m New York lawsuit

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has accused Mike Tyson of rape in a lawsuit filed in New York earlier this week.

The alleged victim said that the attack took place sometime in the early 1990s after she met the heavyweight boxing champion at a club in Albany.

In the $5m lawsuit filed in Albany County Court, she claims that the alleged assault in a limousine left her with “physical, psychological and emotional injur[ies.]

“My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver,” the woman wrote in an affidavit. “Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

She alleged that Tyson started to kiss her and touch her after she got inside his limousine, even after she said refused his advances.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” she said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

The woman said she wished to remain anonymous because making her name public “would certainly pose a risk to me of further mental harm, harassment, ridicule or personal embarrassment.”

Tyson was previously convicted of rape in 1992 after assaulting beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. He served three years in prison.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.