Mom sentenced to 25 years for killing boyfriend who allegedly beat her

A Minnesota mother has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering her boyfriend in a rage after he allegedly beat her.

Stephanie Clark, 31, was convicted in October of fatally shooting Don’Juan Tymone Butler, 30, after a fight two years ago. On Monday, she received a prison sentence of 306 months, or 25-and-a-half years, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the criminal complaint, Ms Clark told investigators that Mr Butler was abusive, and had been beating her on the night he died. When she spoke to police, they noticed a bruise on her back, which she said was from Mr Butler’s punches.

Police say it all started on the night of 5 March, 2020. Mr Butler, the complaint says, accused Ms Clark of flirting with a man at a store. Once they were back at their Maple Grove apartment, things turned violent.

“When they got home, Victim began to assault her and punched her in the stomach and back,” police wrote.

Then Ms Clark left to pick up her son, who was five years old at the time. The child, who police refer to as “Witness 2”, was at home at the time of the murder.

“When Defendant returned, the argument continued,” the complaint goes on. “Victim started to walk in the bedroom and Defendant began following him holding the 22 double-barrel action revolver. Once in the bedroom, Victim turned around to face Defendant and she shot him in the chest.”

Ms Clark told police she shot Mr Butler seven to eight times in the torso, then one or two times in the head.

“Defendant said she ‘wanted him to stop talking,’ so she shot him in the head,” police wrote.

Ms Clark then reportedly ran to a neighbor’s house with her son, crying.

“He’s dead,” she allegedly told the neighbour. “I shot him because he hit me.”

The neighbour, referred to as “Witness 1,” then called 911. When police arrived, Mr Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Clark was charged with second-degree murder. She was convicted on 14 October.