Florida woman’s car found days after she went missing

Family says it’s on a ‘mission of finding her’

Namita Singh
Friday 24 December 2021 06:34
<p>Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, 31, has been missing since 17 December from Osceola County, Florida</p>

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, 31, has been missing since 17 December from Osceola County, Florida

(Supplied by Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Florida have located the car of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the car of Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa at Wekiwa Springs State park. Ms Miranda-Rosa, who was diagnosed with a mental disorder, went missing on 17 December, said authorities.

She was last seen by family members at a home in Orlando. She was wearing blue jeans shorts and a green and white shirt, according to the Sheriff’s office.  Her family reported her missing on Sunday, after they did not hear from her since Friday last week.

The authorities are unsure if her mental health issues are related to her disappearance. Upon finding the car, the sheriff’s agent swept the area around it but did not find her, according to media reports.

Speaking with Fox Orlando, her sister, Andrea Miranda said that they are finding it hard to celebrate the holiday season. “I don’t even know what day it is right.”

“We see Christmas lights around us. We see that. But you are tunnel vision on the mission of finding her,” she said.

Urging others to come forward to help with any information, her sister said: “Don’t be afraid to share it, even if it’s wrong, like if it’s somebody else. We want her home.”

The Osceola County authorities can be reached at 407-348-2222.

