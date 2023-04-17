Illinois family of four missing since February found 1500 miles from home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family of four who vanished months ago was located according to the Newton Illinois Police Department.

Stephen Lutz, 44, and Monica Lutz, 34, as well as their two sons, Nicholas, 9, and Aiden, 11, were last heard from on 10 February.

The family of four from Newton, Illinois suddenly left their home in the middle of the night with a U-Haul attached to their blue, 2005 Ford F150, according to surveillance footage.

For months, police have been trying to locate the Lutz family as they were thought to be in danger.

But on 17 April, the Newton Illinois Police posted a memo from the Jasper County Daily News indicating the family of four had been located and were safe.

“Stephen, Monica, Aiden, and Nicholas have been located in Cochise County in Arizona,” the memo read.

Cochise County is approximately 1500 miles from Newton, Illinois.

With the help of state police and license plate readers, the family was located and a deputy was able to make contact with Ms Lutz and Mr Lutz separately.

“The deputy stated that the boys appear healthy and Monica informed him of where to find Stephen. Shortly after the deputy made contact with Stephen, the deputy contacted Chief Britton,” the memo reads.

Mr Lutz told the deputy that they have “relocated” with “no plans of returning to Newton.”

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent that the family has been found.

The circumstances surrounding the family’s sudden disappearance were alarming to family and friends as well as law enforcement.

Prior to their sudden departure, Mr Lutz was issued a no-contact order and no-entry order after facing domestic battery charges, according to Newton Police.

Mr Lutz appeared in court via Zoom in January to face the charges and was released on bond under the condition of no contact and no entry. He had not been charged at the time.

Police said there were previous reports of domestic violence in the home, though reiterated that Mr Lutz is innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Lutz’s adult daughter, Brittany Lutz, said she was very concerned for her younger brother’s safety in a Facebook post.

Brittany told WCIA that she exchanged text messages with her younger half-brother, Aiden, a few days before they disappeared.

Aiden said the family was taking a vacation but wasn’t sure where they were going. She hadn’t heard from him since 10 February.

Brittany also exchanged a message with her father on 14 February and offered to take her half-brothers “just get them back to a normal life.”

Mr Lutz responded by saying they “have a normal life” and he was no longer allowed to be around them. In a lengthy text message, he informed Brittany there was “nothing wrong with our house or the way we raise our children.”

Brittany had not heard from him since and all of the family’s cell phones were disconnected shortly thereafter.

Chief Britton said they are “relieved to have made contact with the family and are thankful that they are safe.”