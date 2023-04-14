Madeline Kingsbury missing – live: Father of Minnesota mom’s children denies role in disappearance
Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, has spoken out about her disappearance
The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has spoken out almost two weeks after she went missing to say he “did not have anything to do” with her disappearance.
In a statement through his lawyer, Adam Fravel said he wants her home “to be able to be with our two children” and clarified that his “non-attendance and silence” since Ms Kingsbury was first reported missing was not a sign of apathy.
Ms Kingsbury vanished on the morning of 31 March after dropping her two children off at daycare around 8am with Mr Fravel.
The 26-year-old returned to her home around 8.15am that day and sent a final, lighthearted text message to her sister.
Mr Fravel told Winona Police that he borrowed Ms Kingsbury’s van around 10am and returned hours later to find her gone.
Law enforcement said Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, wallet, and ID were left inside the home indicating her disappearance was “suspicious.”
Multiple massive searches have been carried out over the past week but no sign of the missing mother has been found.
An update on Madeline Kingsbury’s van
Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van is currently being processed for evidence according to Winona Police.
The dark blue van is at the center of the investigation as law enforcement believes the whereabouts of the vehicle may lead to the location of Ms Kingsbury.
They’ve asked residents in Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any footage captured on 31 March or 1 April to see if they can spot the van.
“Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA to identify and process any available forensic evidence,” the Winona Police said in a press release.
“We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers in this case.”
Sister of Madeline Kingsbury says they are still looking
Megan Kingsbury, the sister of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, posted a TikTok video informing viewers that she and her family are still searching for Ms Kingsbury.
“I was out searching with my mom for probably about three hours around Winona and then crossing over just into the border of Wisconsin on 35 - didn’t find anything,” Megan told viewers.
Ms Kingsbury has been missing for nearly two weeks after dropping her children off at daycare on 31 March.
Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
“Nothing in life prepares you for this,” the Kingsbury family wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.
On 12 April, the Winona Police Department and Kingsbury family provided a statement and press release about the disappearance of Ms Kingsbury.
The 26-year-old mother-of-two was last seen and heard from on 31 March. Police have conducted one large mass search and now smaller searches led by community members are underway.
“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her- her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic, and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she touched.”
There have been so signs of Ms Kingsbury thus far but her family says they are not giving up hope.
“We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.”
Community still searching for Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Despite mass searches organised by law enforcement coming to an end, admins on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page said community ones are still underway.
“As a group of admins, we’ve been coordinating with community members of Mabel and the Mabel Legion for Fillmore County searches since Maddi’s disappearance. In response to speculation and inaccurate information from adjacent pages: CIVILIAN SEARCHES ARE CONTINUING,” a post on the page read.
Admins clarified that community members may still search for Ms Kingsbury, however, they cannot interfere with law enforcement searches.
“This does not mean searched conducted by the public are ending,” the post said.
“If you are out searching and see [law enforcement] (they are hard to miss), STAY FAR AWAY AND CLEAR FROM THEIR WORK AREAS. “
Watch: Krista Naber speaks about her missing daughter
Krista Naber, Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s mother spoke with News Nation about her missing 26-year-old daughter.
“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom,” Ms Naber said. “She took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were really, finally, looking up for her”
Megan Kingsbury says father of children does not have custody
Megan Kingsbury, the sister of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury told TikTok viewers that her niece and nephew are not in their father’s custody.
In a video posted on 13 April, Megan said the father of Ms Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, no longer has custody of his two children.
“My niece and nephew are no longer in the custody of their father,” Megan said.
She added that the children were in “good hands” and “safe” but said she was “not at liberty” to disclose where they are.
One commenter asked why Mr Fravel lost custody, and wondered if he was a “named suspect” in the investigation. Megan replied, “He is not. Custody laws in [Minnesota] are different if the mother is unwed.”
Another commenter asked for more information on the whereabouts of Mr Fravel in the hours after Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance. Megan replied that she had “no other info besides what police have released.”
What we know about the day Madeline Kingsbury disappeared
On 31, March, Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly disappeared after dropping her two young children off at daycare.
Since then, several large, and small, scale searches have gone underway in the hopes of finding the missing 26-year-old.
Her disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and suspicious” by law enforcement officials and Ms Kingsbury’s family is pleading with the public for help finding their missing daughter, mother, sister, and niece.
Here’s what we know about the timeline of her disappearance.
8 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped off their two children at daycare.
8.15 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury returned home in her dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.
10 am, 31 March-The father of Ms Kingsbury’s children told police officers he left her residence in the dark blue van.
The father of the children returned to Ms Kingsbury’s residence and told authorities she was no longer home. Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, ID, wallet, and jacket she was wearing earlier that day were left inside.
1.30 pm, 31 March- The dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van was spotted traveling southbound on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County. Police did not say who was driving.
1 April- Winona Police Department released Ms Kingsbury’s photo saying they are seeking information in her disappearance.
7 April- The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass search.
8 April- Law enforcement announced they will be ending the planned second mass search because there were enough volunteers to cover more ground.
ICYMI: Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children speaks out
Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s two children released a statement amid public speculation.
“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” the statement from Mr Fravel said.
“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance,” he added.
Andrea Blanco and Ariana Baio report.
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s kids speaks out almost two weeks after she vanished
Mr Fravel, who has been at the centre of online speculation regarding Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance, has denied any involvement
Mother of Madeline Kingsbury gives update on donations
Krista Naber, the mother of missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury gave GoFundMe donators an update on where their donations would be going toward
“The search continues for Madeline,” Ms Naber wrote. “The family has been thankful for all of your donations to help keep the search for Maddi alive and moving forward.”
In the description of the GoFundMe, the creator indicated donations would be going toward paying for the Kingsbury family to stay in hotels as they look for Ms Kingsbury.
But donations will also be used for Ms Kingsbury’s two young children, according to Ms Naber.
Ms Kingsbury was last seen dropping her children off at daycare on 31 March.
