Madeline Kingsbury – Missing mother planned to move from home shared with kids's father
Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, has denied any involvement in her disappearance
Madeline Kingsbury was planning on moving out of the home she shared with the father of her children before she went missing, according to her sister.
Ms Kingsbury and Adam Fravel, the father of the children, were no longer in a romantic relationship and Ms Kingsbury was looking to move, Megan Kingsbury told KARE 11 over the weekend.
Megan said her sister was looking for a place to live in the area to remain close to Mr Fravel so her children could see him as often as possible.
Mr Fravel does not have custodial rights to his children.
Ms Kingsbury was last seen on 31 March after dropping their two children off at daycare with Mr Fravel.
Megan said she last heard from her sister the morning she went missing, the two were exchanging text messages. But later that day, when Ms Kingsbury’s family could not reach her, they became concerned.
The Kingsbury family, people in the community, and law enforcement have spent the past two weeks searching tirelessly for Ms Kingsbury.
Mr Fravel denies any involvement in Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.
So far, police have not named any suspects.
ICYMI: Police provide update on Madeline Kingsbury’s van
Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van is currently being processed for evidence according to Winona Police.
The dark blue van is at the center of the investigation as law enforcement believes the whereabouts of the vehicle may lead to the location of Ms Kingsbury.
They’ve asked residents in Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any footage captured on 31 March or 1 April to see if they can spot the van.
“Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA to identify and process any available forensic evidence,” the Winona Police said in a press release.
“We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers in this case.”
Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury was looking to move out of the home that she shared with the father of her children, Adam Fravel, according to her sister.
Megan Kingsbury told KARE 11 over the weekend that Ms Kingsbury and Mr Fravel had ended their romantic relationship and Ms Kingsbury was looking for a new place to live.
“I knew that her intentions were to keep the kids as close to Adam as possible,” Megan said.
Mr Fravel does not have custodial rights to the two children he had with Ms Kingsbury but Megan said there were “plans to co-parent.”
Upon Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance, the two children were placed into state custody until a safe and more permanent place to stay was found.
Megan Kingsbury shares emotional video about her sister
Megan Kingsbury, the sister of Madeline Kingsbury, shared a video on her TikTok page talking about her younger sister.
Every day, Megan checks in with TikTok about the search for her missing 26-year-old sister.
On 17 April, Megan made a video talking about how difficult this time has been without her sister.
“I miss my sister, a lot,” Megan said. “She’s been in this house a number of times and I just look at spots where she has sat or stood and I just see her everywhere.”
It’s been more than two weeks since Ms Kingsbury went missing. So far police have no suspects or leads as to where Ms Kingsbury might be.
The Kingsbury family and the communities have been relentlessly searching for Ms Kingsbury since she went missing.
But Megan and her family are not giving up hope to finding their sister and daughter.
“Of course we’re hopeful that we’re gonna find her,” Megan told KARE 11. “It’s not so much a question of if, it’s when. It’s really hard the longer it goes on, two weeks, but the hope is obviously still there. It’s just a struggle to keep positivity about it sometimes.”
Community support gathering offered for those affected by Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
The Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is offering a safe and quiet space for those affected by Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s disappearance to support each other.
In a flyer posted to the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center said they “would like to offer a safe, quiet space for you and our community to be together to support each other.”
For over two weeks, the communities in Winona County and Fillmore County have come together to search for Ms Kingsbury who mysteriously vanished on 31 March after dropping her two children off at daycare.
“This is not a formal educational or therapy gathering but an information time for us to support one another,” Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center added.
Law enforcement continue their search for Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury and Adam Fravel ended their relationship recently according to Megan Kingsbury, the sister of Ms Kingsbury.
Speaking with local news outlet KARE 11, Megan said her sister was looking for a new place to live after she and Mr Fravel ended their relationship.
Megan said she wanted her sister, known as Maddi, to move closer to her in the Twin Cities but Ms Kingsbury wanted her two young children to have frequent contact with their father as there may have been plans to co-parent.
“Her intentions were to keep the kids as close to Adam as possible,” Megan told KARE 11.
Who is Madeline Jane Kingsbury?
Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury has been missing for two weeks.
The 26-year-old mother-of-two is from Winona Minnesota and disappeared mysteriously on 31 March after dropping her two young children off at daycare.
Ms Kingsbury has become the subject of national media attention as police, her family, and community members search for her.
Megan Kingsbury, the sister of Ms Kingsbury described her as a “hardworking and dedicated mother.”
“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth,” Megan told ABC6 News.
Ms Kingsbury was knowingly close with her family. Her sister last heard from her around 8.15 am on the morning of her disappearance.
After her family couldn’t get in contact with her during the day, they knew something was wrong.
Ms Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Naber, told News Nation, “Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom, she took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were finally looking up for her.”
Sister of Madeline Kingsbury provides update
Megan Kingsbury, the sister of Madeline Kingsbury, sat down for an interview with local news outlet KARE 11 to discuss updates in her sister’s disappearance investigation.
This past weekend, volunteers - some on horseback- searched “targetted” areas in Winona and Fillmore Counties.
“Of course, we’re hopeful that we’re gonna find her,” Megan said.
“It’s not so much a question of if, it’s when, it’s really hard the longer it goes on, two weeks, but the hope is obviously still there. It’s just a struggle to keep positivity about it sometimes.”
Megan said law enforcement has not provided any further updates about the searches other than what they’ve told the public.
Ms Kingsbury has been missing since 31 March.
WATCH: Original press conference from Winona Police
Search continues for Madeline Kingsbury
The Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook Page told people on Friday, 14 April that they would be searching for Ms Kingsbury over the weekend via horseback.
“We are beyond [grateful] and overwhelmed with the amount of equine volunteers that have reached out. Because of this we are working to best figure out where to utilize everyone. We are working with law enforcement to sort out a plan, please do not contact their offices to limit traffic to equine coordinators, admins, and law enforcement.”
Ms Kingsbury has been missing for two weeks.
