Madeline Kingsbury was planning on moving out of the home she shared with the father of her children before she went missing, according to her sister.

Ms Kingsbury and Adam Fravel, the father of the children, were no longer in a romantic relationship and Ms Kingsbury was looking to move, Megan Kingsbury told KARE 11 over the weekend.

Megan said her sister was looking for a place to live in the area to remain close to Mr Fravel so her children could see him as often as possible.

Mr Fravel does not have custodial rights to his children.

Ms Kingsbury was last seen on 31 March after dropping their two children off at daycare with Mr Fravel.

Megan said she last heard from her sister the morning she went missing, the two were exchanging text messages. But later that day, when Ms Kingsbury’s family could not reach her, they became concerned.

The Kingsbury family, people in the community, and law enforcement have spent the past two weeks searching tirelessly for Ms Kingsbury.

Mr Fravel denies any involvement in Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.

So far, police have not named any suspects.