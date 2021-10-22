Missing three-year-old found dead in an alley after mother murdered

A three-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after his mother was found murdered last week.

Major Harris was found in the northern parts of the city on Thursday after an amber alert had been sent out concerning his disappearance. His remains were discovered in a container nearby some dumpsters. Police have not said how he died.

“With a heavy heart, I’d like to pass [on] that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said on Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation. This is something that is very fluid at this time. My heart and my condolences go out to the family.”

Major was last seen on 9 October – four days after his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, was killed. She was found last Thursday with numerous gunshot injuries.

A suspect in Major disappearance and a person of interest in the death of his mother, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, died in what appeared to be a suicide on Sunday as police approached his home, WBAY reported.

While police have made six arrests, they haven’t publically identified any possible suspects.

The family of Ms Muenzenberger said in a statement that she had been a subject of domestic violence, but didn’t offer further details as the investigation is ongoing, Fox 6 reported.

“We are heartbroken as we prepare to say our final goodbyes to Mallery who was taken from us in such a violent fashion,” the statement said. “As we have been searching through her belonging’s we came across her high school senior project. How ironic that the topic she chose to present was Domestic Violence Awareness. Mallery faced her death in the hands of domestic violence in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

The family hasn’t made any public comments on Major’s death. His father, Carlton Harris, went to Wisconsin from West Virginia to take part in the search for his son and levied heavy criticism towards the Milwaukee Police Department before Major’s death was announced.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is a joke,” Mr Harris said. “There’s no faith in the police department.”

A reporter for WISN-TV said he saw Mr Harris “collapse in grief” when Major’s death was confirmed.

The department said they started the search for Major as soon as possible and that the amber alert was sent out in early October. The investigation is ongoing.