A two-year-old Indiana girl who was missing since last week was found dead in the White River, just three miles away from her father’s submerged car.

Emma Sweet, 2, and her father Jeremy Sweet, 39, were reported missing by the toddler’s mother in the Bartholomew County on Thursday. However, earlier this week, a pickup truck was spotted by duck hunters submerged in the White River where Mr Sweet was found alive, but there was no sign of Emma.

He was hospitalised for treatment for exposure to hypothermia soon after and the authorities of multiple agencies intensified their search for the two-year-old, eventually coming across her body three miles downstream from where the truck was found.

There is no clarity on the cause of the toddler’s death and the county authorities say they are investigating the matter. According to county Sheriff Matt Myers, the father told two different stories to the police.

“When we first made contact with him yesterday morning it was that he had dropped Emma off at Casey’s. Right after that he says she was on the hood of the car of his vehicle her coat was wet, so he took the coat off and that’s where she got swept away,” Mr Myers told US media. “There is really three stories now and none of them match.”

As part of the investigation, the police has held the father on a 72-hour hold without bond as they look into the happenings of the incident.

In a Facebook statement, the county sheriff also praised the work of the agencies in finding the toddler’s body.

“I have never in my 30 years in law enforcement seen such cooperation and teamwork in an investigation,” Mr Myers said. “I had no doubt that the men and women searching for Emma would find her.”

“I pray the Lord to comfort them during this difficult time.”

“I again want to praise the first responders and all of those who came out to help search for Emma,” he said.