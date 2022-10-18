Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
Missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to have been buried in a landfill, police have said.
Local Georgia police and the FBI think the 20-month-old Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway.
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a press briefing on Tuesday that “we know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team”.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJCL.
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.
Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.
“As the chief said, we want justice for Quinton, and we want to find him a proper resting place,” he said.
More follows...
