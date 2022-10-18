Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666109049

Quinton Simon news - live: Search for missing toddler focuses in on Georgia landfill

Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:04
Comments
<p>Quinton Simon, aged 20 months, has been missing since 5 October </p>

Quinton Simon, aged 20 months, has been missing since 5 October

(Screenshot / WJCL / Facebook / Billie Jo Howell)

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.

In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.

Investigators did not specify what evidence led to that conclusion.

"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."

Recommended

1666109049

Quinton’s body believed to be in landfill

Authorities offered a tragic update in the search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon on Tuesday, revealing he is believed to be buried in a landfill.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

Missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to have been buried in a landfill, police have said.

Megan Sheets18 October 2022 17:04

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in