Quinton Simon news - live: Search for missing toddler focuses in on Georgia landfill
Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.
In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.
Investigators did not specify what evidence led to that conclusion.
"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."
Quinton’s body believed to be in landfill
Authorities offered a tragic update in the search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon on Tuesday, revealing he is believed to be buried in a landfill.
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.
Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
Missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to have been buried in a landfill, police have said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies