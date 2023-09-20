Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A missing woman is feared dead after a blood stain was found in her home and police discovered evidence that something was dragged into a lake in her backyard.

Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57, was reported missing on Monday after she failed to answer phone calls from her family.

Family members say they last spoke to Ms Siddall, who lives in Liberty County, Texas, on 12 September.

A Texas deputy searched the 57-year-old’s home and found a 52-year-old man who said he was buying the home from Ms Siddall.

He also told police Ms Siddall told him she was going to visit her sister in Oklahoma.

The man was arrested and booked into the Liberty County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of firearms, police said.

In a statement, police said the deputy found a bloodstain on the floor of Ms Siddall’s home. “Suspecting that foul play may be involved, the deputy immediately backed out of the room and called for investigators,” the statement continued.

Investigators also said they found evidence that suggested something was dragged into the lake that borders Ms Siddall’s backyard.

A Texas game warden searched Horseshoe Lake using a sonar system on his boat, deputies said, but he did not find any other evidence.

Another search of the property was carried out by investigators using cadaver dogs on 19 September.

Ms Siddall’s cellphone was last pinged near her home, deputies said, and her car and purse were both found at the home along with other personal possessions.

An investigation is ongoing.