Mississippi jail break - live: One fugitive reported dead and three on the run after pastor killed in escape
Four inmates escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend, including one who then allegedly killed a good Samaritan before himself dying during a confrontation with law enforcement.
Jail supervisors at the troubled Raymond Detention Center learned about the escape during a headcount on Sunday noon, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said during a Monday press conference. The suspects on the run were identified as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.
Police said Arrington fatally shot 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help the fugitive, who had wrecked a motorcycle he had previously stolen. Arrington then allegedly stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled the scene.
On Wednesday morning, authorities in Leake County said in a statement that a suspect believed to be Arrington barricaded inside a home on Conway Road. The house became engulfed in flames and the man fired shots from inside the residence, striking a law enforcement official in the leg.
The suspect is believed dead, according to WJTV, while the officer is recovering from his injuries.
Leake County Sheriff’s Office gives details of shooting
Suspects were named by officials as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.
Arrington is reportedly dead after a confrontation with law enforcement.
