One of the four fugitives who escaped a Mississippi prison sparking a massive manhunt across the region has been captured while on the run in Texas, according to officials.

Prisoner Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley View, in Northwest Harris County on Thursday, according to a tweet from Mississippi’s Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmates Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, escaped from the troubled Raymond Detention Center on Sunday and have been on the run ever since.

One of the escapees – Arrington – allegedly shot and killed 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help him. Arrington then fled in Watts’ Dodge Ram.

He was tracked down to a home in Leake County on Wednesday morning where he opened fire on law enforcement, shooting an officer in the leg.

The house then went up in flames and Arrington died in the fire, the Hinds County sheriff said.

The other three suspects are still at large, with police releasing a surveillance image still of Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, at around 11am on Sunday morning.

It is unconfirmed if Raynes travelled to Texas alone.