Mississippi jail break – latest: Fugitive captured on run as hunt continues for remaining escapees
Fugitive Dylan Arrington confirmed dead in Leake County house fire after allegedly shooting dead Pastor Anthony Watts who stopped to try to help him
One of the four fugitives who escaped a Mississippi prison sparking a massive manhunt across the region has been captured while on the run in Texas, according to officials.
Prisoner Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley View, in Northwest Harris County on Thursday, according to a tweet from Mississippi’s Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmates Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, escaped from the troubled Raymond Detention Center on Sunday and have been on the run ever since.
One of the escapees – Arrington – allegedly shot and killed 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help him. Arrington then fled in Watts’ Dodge Ram.
He was tracked down to a home in Leake County on Wednesday morning where he opened fire on law enforcement, shooting an officer in the leg.
The house then went up in flames and Arrington died in the fire, the Hinds County sheriff said.
The other three suspects are still at large, with police releasing a surveillance image still of Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, at around 11am on Sunday morning.
It is unconfirmed if Raynes travelled to Texas alone.
How the standoff with Dylan Arrington unfolded
In a video update on Wednesday, Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson outlined what happened during the encounter with fugitive Dylan Arrington.
The sheriff said that officers went to a home where they believed the suspect had been at around 7am that morning.
When they arrived, the homeowner was home and they spoke with him briefly.
The homeowner then entered the residence before running out and saying the suspect was in the house.
Arrington then started shooting at the officers from inside the home, with a bullet striking an officer in the leg, said the sheriff.
More units responded to the address and the suspect allegedly continued to fire on them.
The sheriff said that the home then went up in flames.
Arrington’s body was later confirmed to be found inside.
Candlelight vigil held for slain pastor
A candlelight vigil was held for Anthony Watts on Tuesday night at the church where he has been the lead pastor for the last six years.
Anthony Watts, the 61-year-old pastor of St Mary Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi, was killed on Monday night when he pulled over to help Dylan Arrington, after the inmate got into a motorcycle wreck during his time on the run.
Arrington then stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled.
Police said Dylan Arrington, 22, fatally shot Anthony Watts, 61, on Monday night and injured an officer during a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Police said Dylan Arrington, 22, fatally shot Anthony Watts, 61, on Monday night and injured an officer during a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday
Jerry Raynes was arrested in Spring Valley View near Houston, according to officials.
Jerry Raynes arrested in Spring Valley View near Houston, according to officials
Mississippi prison is short of 50 guards, says sheriff
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that the Raymond Detention Center is massively understaffed.
“But of course, that’s no excuse,” Sheriff Jones said. “Again, we have accepted accountability regarding what happened. We just want the other people to know the responsibilities that we are faced with.”
Police say one of fugitives has been arrested
The Hinds County Sheriff says that one of the fugitives who escaped a Mississippi prison sparking a massive manhunt has been captured while on the run in Texas.
Prisoner Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley View, in Northwest Harris County on Thursday, according to a tweet from the agency.
Raynes is now being evaluated at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.
Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023
The Mississippi jail’s chequered past
Raymond Detention Center had a chequered past long before four inmates escaped over the weekend.
Last summer, deficiencies in supervision and staffing, and “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths” prompted a judge to order a takeover of the detention centre, according to the Associated Press.
Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, according to US District Judge Carlton Reeves said. Judge Reeves wrote in his ruling that cell doors did not lock and a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.”
He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
But before an appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail this year, a court of appeals halted the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.
Slain pastor ‘always wanted to help people’, say friends
The Good Samaritan pastor who was shot dead for trying to help one of the escaped inmates “always wanted to help people”, according to his friends.
Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, was killed on Monday night when he pulled over to help Dylan Arrington, after the inmate got into a motorcycle wreck during his time on the run.
Arrington then stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled.
Close friends of Watts – who was the lead pastor at St Mary Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi – paid tribute to him as someone who always wanted to look out for others.
“That was the type of person he was. He always wanted to help. Always wanted to know what he can do whatever the circumstance may be,” Karen Fairley told WAPT.
“He always told you he loved you and his spirit was so sincere, so kind, and so loving to just everyone he came in contact with.”
She said she can understand why he stopped to help the escaped inmate as that was who he was.
“The action that happened, we could understand why he did it, because that was just in his nature,” said Ms Fairley, whose father is an associate minister at the church.
Fugitive Jerry Raynes spotted by surveillance video in Houston-area gas station
Jerry Raynes, one of the three surviving fugitives who escaped a prison in Mississippi, was reportedly caught on camera in the Houston area.
The Hinds County Sheriff said Raynes was at a gas station convenience store around 11am on Sunday morning.
Deputies also found an abandoned truck under an overpass they belong may have some connection to Raynes.
What charges did fugitives face?
Dylan Arrington is suspected of murder and was charged with auto theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to KTRK.
Corey Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property. Casey Grayson was charged with grand larceny and sale of a controlled substance, and Jerry Raynes was charged with auto theft and burglary of a business.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an administrative and criminal investigation into the escape, Sheriff Jones said. Once they are recaptured the inmates will face additional charges of escape and also possibly auto theft.