A woman who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel before killing herself has been identified as a veterinarian who was in her car with a child.

Authorities say that Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe on Wednesday morning.

The Bay St Louis police officers died as they carried out a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked outside a Motel 6 with her 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Authorities say that the officers had spoken with Anderson for 30 minutes when they decided to call for Child Protection Services.

Investigators say that Anderson then pulled out a gun and shot both officers before turning the weapon on herself.

One of the officers died at the scene while the other passed after being taken to a hospital in the area, 4WWL reported.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement on Wednesday that “early this morning two Bay St Louis Police officers were tragically shot and killed in the line of duty”.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St Louis community,” he added.

“Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They ARE the thin blue line.”

“The thin blue line” refers to the idea that the police are the only thing standing between society and violent chaos.