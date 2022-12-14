Woman kills two police officers before dying by suicide in Mississippi

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman killed two police officers before dying by suicide in a shootout at a Mississippi motel.

Two officers in Bay St Louis were killed at Motel 6 on Highway 90 early on Wednesday morning after responding to a call, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The call of service came in around 4.30am in Hancock County when the armed woman shot and killed the officers before dying by suicide.

One of the officers died at the scene while the other died after being taken to a hospital in the area, 4WWL reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case.

