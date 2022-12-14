Jump to content

Woman kills two police officers before dying by suicide in Mississippi

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 14 December 2022 15:54
<p>A Mississippi woman killed two police officers before dying by suicide</p>

A Mississippi woman killed two police officers before dying by suicide

(Screenshot / WWLTV)

A woman killed two police officers before dying by suicide in a shootout at a Mississippi motel.

Two officers in Bay St Louis were killed at Motel 6 on Highway 90 early on Wednesday morning after responding to a call, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The call of service came in around 4.30am in Hancock County when the armed woman shot and killed the officers before dying by suicide.

One of the officers died at the scene while the other died after being taken to a hospital in the area, 4WWL reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case.

More follows...

