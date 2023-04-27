Investigators inspect search around the remnants of a burned out house where authorities believe a man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend with three others, and is suspected of killing a pastor, is believed to be dead (AP)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four inmates escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend, including one who then allegedly killed a good Samaritan before himself dying during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Jail supervisors at the troubled Raymond Detention Center learned about the escape during a headcount on Sunday noon, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said during a press conference. The suspects on the run were identified as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.

Police said Arrington fatally shot 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help the fugitive, who had wrecked a motorcycle he had previously stolen. Arrington then allegedly stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled the scene.

On Wednesday morning, authorities in Leake County said in a statement that a suspect believed to be Arrington barricaded inside a home on Conway Road. The house became engulfed in flames and the man fired shots from inside the residence, striking a law enforcement official in the leg.

The suspect died according to WJTV, while the officer is recovering from his injuries.