Mississippi jail break – live: Fugitive seen in Texas as another dies in burning house after murder of pastor
Pastor Anthony Watts killed after stopping to help suspect who crashed stolen motorcycle
Four inmates escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend, including one who then allegedly killed a good Samaritan before himself dying during a confrontation with law enforcement.
Jail supervisors at the troubled Raymond Detention Center learned about the escape during a headcount on Sunday noon, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said during a press conference. The suspects on the run were identified as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.
Police said Arrington fatally shot 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help the fugitive, who had wrecked a motorcycle he had previously stolen. Arrington then allegedly stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled the scene.
On Wednesday morning, authorities in Leake County said in a statement that a suspect believed to be Arrington barricaded inside a home on Conway Road. The house became engulfed in flames and the man fired shots from inside the residence, striking a law enforcement official in the leg.
The suspect died according to WJTV, while the officer is recovering from his injuries.
Sheriff says one fugitive believed to be in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said one of the escaped detainees has been spotted in Spring Valley, Texas.
Sheriff Jones said surveillance video showed Jerry Raynes at a service station on Sunday, 23 April at 11.00am. A stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley on Sunday.
It is not known if the other fugitives are with him.
“I am not sure of (if) it’s because of ties in the area of if they’re trying to get across the border at some point,” the sheriff said.
Arrington is reportedly dead after a confrontation with law enforcement.
Leake County residents asked to be ‘extremely cautious’
Leake County authorities asked residents to be “extremely cautious”, keep their doors locked and avoid having keys or weapons in parked vehicles.
“If you have suspicions of a trespasser on your property, please notify the Sheriff’s Office, appose to taking matters into your own hands. If you hear noises, see something/someone, please notify us,” the Leake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s Office yet to confirm presence of others inside the burning house
Authorities are yet to specify whether there were others in the Conway Road home that was engulfed in flames during a shootout with the deputies.
The “structure was engulfed in flames and an individual inside of the structure started firing shots at law enforcement on the exterior,” Hinds County sheriff Tyree Jones told a local news station.
“I believe (the person inside the home) did not intend to leave here alive today.”
Fugitive’s remains identified from burning house
The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, Mississippi, have been identified as one of the escapees, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last evening.
The suspect then barricaded inside a home on Conway Road and set it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies, authorities said.
The cause of death is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Pictures from scene of confrontation with armed fugitive
What charges did fugitives face?
Dylan Arrington is suspected of murder and was charged with auto theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to KTRK.
Corey Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property. Casey Grayson was charged with grand larceny and sale of a controlled substance, and Jerry Raynes was charged with auto theft and burglary of a business.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an administrative and criminal investigation into the escape, Sheriff Jones said. Once they are recaptured the inmates will face additional charges of escape and also possibly auto theft.
Fugitive seen in Houston area
Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. pic.twitter.com/yFZjH7G0yj— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 26, 2023
Police said Dylan Arrington, 22, fatally shot Anthony Watts, 61, on Monday night and injured an officer during a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.