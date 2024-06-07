The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Mississippi state trooper was fired after sending explicit images and videos to other cops and now she and the woman she had sex with on video are suing each other.

MHP Trooper Ivana Williams was let go from the agency after distributing the video. The unnamed woman in the video claims Williams said she would delete the tape, but instead shared it.

A Mississippi Department of Public investigation into her behavior found that Williams sent explicit images of herself to her superiors and visited porn websites on her state-issued phone.

The other woman in the tape has sued Williams for $11million, and now the former trooper has filed her own suit against the woman for $20million. Williams said the woman’s lawsuit has damaged her reputation and business relationship.

Williams - who is active on social media with several sites - has said that she is “innocent” or wrongdoing and claims her firing was “retaliatory.”

Mississippi State Trooper Ivana Williams was fired after sending a video of her having sex with another woman to other troopers. ( Ivana Williams/Facebook )

The unnamed woman says Williams took a video of their sexual encounter without her permission, according to the lawsuit obtained by WLBT. The filing accuses Williams of inflicting emotional distress, invasion of privacy, defamation, conspiracy, and civil battery.

“Much of that night is a blur,” the unidentified victim said in the lawsuit. “I became unusually and extremely intoxicated. The next morning I woke up in bed without my clothes on... I was aware a sexual encounter had taken place but had difficulty remembering any of what happened.”

The former trooper has said the encounter was consensual and that she only shared it with one other person.

The woman filing the suit against Williams is reportedly representing herself after two of her previous attorneys withdrew.

Now, Williams and the other woman have filed lawsuits against each other over the scandal. ( Ivana Williams/Facebook )

Williams has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings, and called her firing "retaliatory." Two other state troopers - Julius Hutson and Jeremy Lott - were also fired in connection the incident.

Williams said her firing was discriminatory, claiming that male troopers had done similar and had not been held accountable. Williams claimed she was aware of a master sergeant who had a video of himself having sex with someone on his state-issued phone, WBLT reports.

After Williams was named in the lawsuit, she was transferred from Rankin County to Bolivar County, which she said was done without explanation and that it had put her more than 100 miles away from her children.

She appealed the decision and was fired by DPS six days later.

Williams has an active social media presence and told her follower that she is “innocent” of wrongdoing ( Ivana Williams/Facebook )

A letter from state officials accused her of unprofessional conduct and misuse of state property, according to WBLT.

Williams said in a social media post that she looks forward to her day in court and described it as a “she-said, she-said” situation.

“I have told you all that I am innocent and I can’t wait until my day in court so I can prove my innocence,” Williams stated. “Lately in society, it’s not until you’re proven guilty. No, you’re guilty until proven innocent.”