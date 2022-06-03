A Missouri mother has revealed her gruesome injuries after she claims she was attacked by a group of teenage girls who wanted to fight her daughter.

Michelle Audo, 48, from Blue Springs east of Kansas City suffered a broken nose, a concussion and black eyes. She told The Kansas City Star that she worries that the girls who attacked won’t be held to account.

She told the paper that two girls punched her in her driveway, adding that they’re charged with simple assault and will be prosecuted in “youth court”.

A police report said that the case will be handled by officers with the Community Youth Outreach Division. Ms Audo argues that the charges should be more punitive, noting that she was away from work for a week and had headaches every day for two weeks straight.

She added that an officer told her that the girls were 13 and 14 years old.

“They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom, I think they need to pay the consequences,” the mother told The Kansas City Star.“What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”

On Tuesday, Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said that the case is still being investigated. He said that it’s being processed by the juvenile division, but that cases can be moved to family court, where teens face a judge, if the injuries sustained in an assault warrant the change.

Ms Audo told the paper that she and her husband were sleeping on the night of 14 May when their 16 and 18-year-old daughters woke them up sometime between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Michelle Audo pictured two days after being beaten by teens who wanted to fight her daughter (Michelle Audo / The Kansas City Star)

The oldest daughter said that a “carload of girls” was in front of the house and wanted to fight the 16-year-old, according to Ms Audo.

The mother went downstairs to tell the girls to leave the home. She said three of the four girls seated in the white sedan refused to leave the area, adding that they instead grew more aggressive and repeatedly demanded that the 16-year-old come out.

“You guys just need to go,” Ms Audo said she told the group as she approached the vehicle.

“I go, ‘You know, she’s not coming out.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, either she’s coming out or we’re coming in.’ And I’m like ‘No, you’re not.’ … And then two of them jumped out of the car,” she told The Kansas City Star.

Ms Audo told police that a girl with blonde hair hit her in the face.

“Ms Audo stated the blonde female ended up on top of her and was continuing to strike her in the face with a closed fist,” the police report stated.

The family said the other girl had black hair. The 18-year-old told police that she ended up “on top of Ms Audo trying to help the blonde female”.

Ms Audo’s husband and the older daughter came outside and helped the mother. The 18-year-old told police that she “pulled the black haired female off of Ms Audo and then pulled off the blonde female”.

“Ms Audo stated that when she stood up the blonde female took a fighting stance and was moving toward her,” the police report stated.

Her husband then used a cane to get the girl to the ground. The two teenagers then got back in the car and drove away. One of the suspects allegedly posted a story on Snapchat about the assault. The younger daughter took screenshots of the post.

“Imagine letting ur mom get her ass beat,” the post said in part. “Tell yo mom to come clean her blood off my window.”

Police spoke to the two teenagers identified in the report a couple of hours after the brawl. One of them told police that Ms Audo “came to the side of the car and swung” at one of the teenagers seated in the vehicle, prompting the teen to hit her back, according to the police report.

The teenager who reportedly was knocked to the ground told police that “she felt as if she was assaulted”, adding that she didn’t alert law enforcement because “she thought she would be in trouble”.

Ms Audo doesn’t remember the assault and didn’t go to the doctor for six days afterwards. She told the paper that she hasn’t been contacted by the parents of any of the teens.

“I was severely hurt,” she said. “These girls seem to have zero regard for anybody. And to me, it seems like they think they can do whatever they want. And they get away with it.”