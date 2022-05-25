Violent brawl breaks out at Dublin airport

Police were called to Dublin airport after a vicious fight broke out between a number of passengers.

Several videos of the incident, which took place on 24 May, were shared on social media.

In one clip, one of the men is seen violently stamping on another man’s head while he lays prone on the floor; in another, fellow travellers can be seen intervening, dragging one of the men to safety.

Posted by a Twitter account called @Dubslife1, the footage is followed by a photo of more than 10 police officers at the scene.

One of the men was taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to be treated for his injuries, while another was arrested at the scene, police confirmed.

The first man’s condition is currently unknown.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “Gardaí, with the assistance of the DAA Airport Police, responded to a public order incident at Dublin Airport earlier this evening, 24 May 2022.

“One man has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“One man (20s) was arrested and is currently detained at Swords Garda station.

“No further information available at this time. Investigations ongoing.”

A Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson said: “As this incident is subject to a police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

It’s not the first time a fight has broken out at an airport.

In May last year, three passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries and 17 were arrested after a mass brawl erupted in the departure lounge of London’s Luton Airport.

The fight, which started in the post-security “airside” zone, sent others scurrying for safety as punches and kicks were thrown.

Video posted to social media showed blood spots on the floor of the north London terminal, which is popular with budget airlines including Wizz Air and easyJet.