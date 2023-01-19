Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother has been found in a shallow grave more than two weeks after her disappearance.

The remains of Jennifer Brown, 43, from Limerick Township, were wrapped in plastic when she was found on Wednesday, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Ms Brown was reported missing when she didn’t pick up her eight-year-old son from his bus stop.

The Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, said the mother’s remains were located only partly buried on Wednesday afternoon in Royersford, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. She was located less than two miles from her Limerick home.

“We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and helped in this case to try to locate her,” Mr Steele said, according to CBS. “And we hoped and prayed that she would be safe and she is not.”

The body of missing Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown was found in a shallow grave more than two weeks after her disappearance (Screenshot / CBS Philadelphia)

The body of Ms Brown will be taken to the office of the coroner for an autopsy. Prosecutors haven’t said if a suspect has been identified.

Ms Brown was last seen in Limerick on 3 January and the next day, she didn’t appear to pick up her son from his bus stop.

Members of her family have said that Ms Brown wouldn’t leave her sons without telling anyone. Relatives offered a reward of $15,000 for information about her disappearance and the community came together to distribute flyers.

Neighbours told CBS that the authorities removed a dumpster close to Ms Brown’s residence. Investigators also searched a Berks County landfill last week.

More follows...