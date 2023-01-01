Airport worker killed in freak accident grounds flights in Alabama

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ground crew employee was killed during a freak accident at an airport in Alabama.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffered a fatal injury while on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, Reuters reported. Sources have said that the accident took place around 3pm on Saturday, when American Airlines Flight 3408 was parked at the gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have since launched an investigation and are expected to file an initial report on Monday on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The engine of the aircraft, those briefed in the investigation said, was running.

Following the ordeal, the airport was temporarily closed before operations resumed around 9pm Saturday.

Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group (AAL.O) operated the flight from Dallas, Texas, to Montgomery, per Reuters.

“Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time,” read a statement by the airport given to Reuters. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

American Airlines also told the wire service in a statement that they “are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” declining further comment on the active investigation.