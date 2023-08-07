Two arrested in connection to teen who vanished in 2016

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After the FBI and law enforcement agencies last week searched a Georgia property for the human remains of a teen who vanished in 2016, two individuals have been arrested – with one charged with murder.

Morgan Bauer was 19 when she disappeared, shortly after moving from South Dakota to Georgia. Seven years after she vanished, Porterdale Police officers said on Sunday that they arrested two people.

Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, California, and charged with murder, aggravated assault, concealing death, and tampering with evidence.

Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois, and charged with concealing death and tampering with evidence, both of which are felonies. Jail records show that she was arrested last week and is 27 years old, making her roughly the same age as Bauer at the time of the teen’s death.

It’s unclear how either of the arrested individuals knew Bauer – if they did at all.

“Investigators are still actively investigating the case and it is continuing to develop,” the police added.

Bauer’s mother, Sherri Keenan, posted on Facebook in the wake of the arrests: “Please understand, legally and currently Morgan is still considered a Missing Person. While we are so grateful that arrests have been made, this is an ongoing investigation. We must move moment by moment. We do not want to risk harming her case or misinformation being shared here or in the small, but beautiful Porterdale, GA community.”

The teen’s last known sighting was in a video posted on social media on 26 February 2016, showing Bauer walking through a park, and a man can be seen behind her.

Law enforcement agencies investigated 2 South Broad St, after obtaining a search warrant. Police said on Monday that they were conducting a “follow-up” at the property.