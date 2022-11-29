Idaho college murders: Moscow police examine five vehicles connected to student deaths
Police said they were moving five vehicles from the crime scene to a secure location
Police investigating the murder of four university students in Moscow, Idaho are examining five vehicles thought to be connected.
The Moscow Police Department said on Tuesday afternoon that it was moving five vehicles away from the crime scene into a “secure long-term storage location” where they could be properly scrutinised for evidence.
Police have yet to name a suspect in the killings, which shocked the small university town when they came to light more than two weeks ago on 13 November.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.