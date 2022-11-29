Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the murder of four university students in Moscow, Idaho are examining five vehicles thought to be connected.

The Moscow Police Department said on Tuesday afternoon that it was moving five vehicles away from the crime scene into a “secure long-term storage location” where they could be properly scrutinised for evidence.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the killings, which shocked the small university town when they came to light more than two weeks ago on 13 November.

This story is breaking and will be updated.