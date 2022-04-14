Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said.

Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls.

When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.

Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Ms Josssaint told police on one of the 911 calls, “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore”.

Miami Dade Police Officer, Michael Vega, added in comments to reporters: “We received several calls to 911. They were calling but she wasn’t saying much”.

“The one thing she did say to officers: They’re inside. Go get them. I don’t want them,” said Mr Vega, adding that police have responded to the address “numerous times”.

Frantzy Belval, the children’s father, said he was heartbroken in comments made to CBS Miami on Wednesday.

He added that the children’s names were Jeffrey and Laura, and that they had been living with their mother at the apartment.

Ms Joassaint, who has been charged with two counts of murder, remains behinds bars. It was not clear if she had a lawyer or whether bail was set.

Previous incidents at the address included calls about domestic violence, trespassing and disturbance, although according to police no arrests were ever made.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.