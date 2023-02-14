MSU shooting: What we know about the three Michigan State University victims

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others critically injured after a gunman opened fire at the East Lansing campus on Monday.

Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were named by Michigan State University Police as victims of Tuesday night’s shooting. The identity of the third victim was confirmed by family as 19-year-old Arielle Anderson.

The campus was placed on lockdown just before 8.30pm after gunman Anthony McRae, 43, began firing at Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the northern end of campus, authorities said.

Responding officers found several shooting victims there, including two who died, MSU Police and Public Safety interim deputy chief Chris Rozman said during a briefing.

Shots were then fired moments later at the MSU Union building, a gathering place for students that has a food court and convenience stores.

Officials say the gunman had no ties to the campus, and had a history of mental health problems.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

Alexandria Verner

Verner, from Clawson, Michigan, was a junior at MSU studying biology and anthropology. She graduated from Clawson High School in 2020 where she starred on the volleyball and basketball teams.

Clawson Public Schools superintendent Billy Shellenbarger paid tribute to Verner in an email to parents on Tuesday.

“Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life,” Mr Shellenbarger wrote about the student. “Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to families.

Verner had also attended Schalm Elementary School and Clawson Middle School.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser, 20, was among three students shot and killed at Michigan State University on Monday (Phi Delta Fraternity)

Fraser, 20, was a sophomore business student who graduated from Grosse Pointe South Public School.

He was chapter president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

In a tribute posted to Facebook, the group said: “Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.”

His sister Micaela Fraser told the Detroit Free Press the family was still in shock, but said they didn’t want his name to be forgotten.

Arielle Anderson

While police have not yet named the third victim, family members confirmed to WXYZ that she was 19 year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson.

Anderson, a graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School, was devoted to family and hoped to become a paediatrician, relatives told the news site.

Reality TV star Chandra Davis said in an Instagram post early on Tuesday morning that her Anderson was unaccounted for.

“She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Ms Davis, who goes by Deelishis, wrote.

Five victims remain in a critical condition in hospital.