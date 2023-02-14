✕ Close Michigan State University shooting: Three killed as suspect named

The 43-year-old man accused of killing three and wounding five in a shooting at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself was found with a note detailing threats to two other schools, authorities say.

Police identified the gunman in Monday’s shooting as Anthony McRae. He is not believed to have any connection to MSU.

On Tuesday morning, reports claimed that a note was found with McRae’s body after he killed himself. The note allegedly indicated threats to two New Jersey schools.

Meanwhile, it emerged that McRae had been living with his father, had firearms convictions and was known for firing weapons on the property, according to neighbours.

The names of two of the three students who were killed have been released.

Brian Fraser was a sophomore at the school from Grosse Pointe, east of Detroit, and Alexandra Verner was a junior from Clawson, north of the city.

The name of the third victim will not be shared at the request of the family.