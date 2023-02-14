Michigan State mass shooting – live: Murdered victims named as chilling details around Anthony McRae revealed
Police say suspect was in contact with law enforcement before dying by suicide as victims Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner are named
The 43-year-old man accused of killing three and wounding five in a shooting at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself was found with a note detailing threats to two other schools, authorities say.
Police identified the gunman in Monday’s shooting as Anthony McRae. He is not believed to have any connection to MSU.
On Tuesday morning, reports claimed that a note was found with McRae’s body after he killed himself. The note allegedly indicated threats to two New Jersey schools.
Meanwhile, it emerged that McRae had been living with his father, had firearms convictions and was known for firing weapons on the property, according to neighbours.
The names of two of the three students who were killed have been released.
Brian Fraser was a sophomore at the school from Grosse Pointe, east of Detroit, and Alexandra Verner was a junior from Clawson, north of the city.
The name of the third victim will not be shared at the request of the family.
Two Michigan State University students killed during a mass shooting at the East Lansing campus on Monday night have been identified.
Michigan State University Police said in a statement Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, were among the three students shot dead.
The name of the third victim was not being released at the request of their family, police said.
Five other victims remain in hospital in critical condition, the statement added.
“We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling,” deputy chief of police and public safety Chris Rozman said.
Oxford shooting survivor at Michigan State University during ordeal, aunt says
A survivor of the Oxford high school shooting in November 2021 was present at Michigan State University during the shooting on Monday night, his aunt has said.
At Oxford high school, four students were killed and seven people, including one teacher, were injured.
Dagmar Cross, a medical editor and writer based in Toronto Canada, tweeted on Monday night: “Active shooter on MSU campus reported 23 min ago, still roaming, next door to my nephew’s dorm. He has taken cover. I’m waiting to hear. The same nephew that was in the classroom next door to the active shooter at Oxford High School Nov 2021.”
“I have been trying to convince him to move to Canada, study here,” she added in a response to another Twitter user. “Will pursue this more so now. His words: ‘Active shootings - this is my life now. It’s normal, every day’.”
“He had called me to let me know of the situation, then had to hang up to take cover. Said he would call me when it’s over, so he can rage,” she wrote.
“I don’t know what to do. There’s nothing I can do, except sit here and follow news reports online. I feel so sorry for my nephew. The Oxford shooting was so traumatic for him,” she said as she interacted with her followers.
“I am scared. And raging so badly at what has happened to the [f***ing] USA. I so wish he had come to Canada for college,” she wrote.
At 9.31pm on Monday night, she wrote: “I have 2 nephews at MSU, a Junior, and the Frosh who was in the Oxford shooting. They are both keeping me posted as best they can, are locked down and taking cover. I’m devastated. I’m so glad my mother is no longer alive to experience this. The Oxford shooting nearly killed her.”
“When I go to visit them, I actually worry for my safety,” she added.
“So far both my nephews are ok, communicating with their dad. The younger one (frosh, was in Oxford shooting) is in residence. The older is in apartment directly across campus,” she added nearly an hour later.
“Not sure the younger one feels safe. Is beyond traumatized. Older one is listening to police scanner, updating them, seems to be good,” she told one Twitter user.
“Just spoke with my younger nephew. He’s safe. It’s over. He’s figuring out how to get home to his parents. Getting his car, figuring out roads that are open, all challenges. Older nephew lives off campus, is safe also, staying put,” she added closer to 1am on Tuesday.
‘Thank god that my fight or flight response kicked in’: Student calls shooting ‘surreal’
Dominik Molotky was in a Cuban history class when Anthony McRae, 43, burst in and began firing at Berkey Hall at Michigan State University on Monday night.
“This is a surreal moment for me. I think I’m doing alright. I’m beyond thankful, but, you know, we’re doing okay, trying to stay strong,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday.
“At about 8:15 heard a gunshot right outside of our classroom and I was sitting next to the nearest door and thank god that my fight or flight response kicked in because right when that first gunshot went off I looked to the far corner of the class kinda by where my professor was originally standing,” he added.
“Right after that first gunshot about two seconds later, he came in our class and let off three to four more rounds, I was ducking and covering,” Mr Molotky told ABC. “When it went silent for about 30 seconds to a minute, two of my classmates started breaking open the window and that took about 30 seconds to happen. There was glass everywhere.”
“I’m not too sure, but I think one of the students in my class got hit with a shot,” Mr Molotky added.
Sandy Hook survivor speaks up after experiencing second mass shooting as Michigan student
A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting took to TikTok on Monday night to share her outrage at once again having to experience a mass shooting – this time as a student at Michigan State University.
Jackie Matthews is a rower with the Spartans, the university’s athletics department.
“So the reason I'm making this video right now is because it is almost 1am and I am currently directly across the street from where the shootings in Michigan State occurred,” she said in the video. “I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through.”
“Ten years and two months ago I survived the Sandy Hook shooting. And when I was crouched in the corner in school in Newtown, Connecticut on 12/14/12, I was hunched in the corner with my classmates for so long that I actually got a PTSD fracture in my L four and L five in my right lower back,” Ms Matthews added.
“I now have a full-blown PTSD fracture that flares up anytime I am in a stressful situation, or anything occurs that's aggressive like that. The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible,” she said. “My heart goes out to all the families and the friends of the victims of this Michigan State shooting.”
“But we can no longer just provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation. It needs to be action. It's not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent. I'll forever be Sandy Hook strong, and forever be Spartan strong,” she concluded.
‘I jumped out the window and I ran as fast as I could,’ student recalls
Claire Papoulias, a student who survived Monday night’s shooting, appeared on NBC and CNN on Tuesday. The 19-year-old psychology student was in a Cuba history class at Berkey Hall when the shooting began.
“I thought I was going to die. We didn’t know where he went. Everyone was on the ground huddling, and I just looked at my classmates and told them it was going to be okay,” she told CNN.
She said McRae left the door open after firing three or four rounds. Students began “barricading” themselves in the classroom, she recalled.
“Other students tried to smash the window open so we could escape,” she said. “One student took his shirt off and tried to stop the bleeding. I heard another student yell, ‘Oh my God, my arm.’”
The students successfully smashed a window open and were able to jump out as the classroom was on the first floor.
“There was a boy on the other side of the window catching people who were jumping out the window. He stood there and risked his life to catch people,” Ms Papoulias told CNN. “If they didn’t bust open the window and barricade the door with the table then the shooter would’ve done a lot more damage and taken more lives. My classmates helped everyone and were all in it together.”
The 19-year-old told the network that she returned to her dorm where she remained until the lockdown was lifted.
“My feet hit the ground running. I forgot everything I owned because that didn’t matter. I was focused on making it out alive. I jumped out the window and I ran as fast as I could,” she said.
MSU shooter found with note detailing further school threats as criminal history with firearms revealed
The 43-year-old man accused of killing three and wounding five in a shooting at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself was found with a note detailing threats to two other schools, authorities say.
Police identified the gunman in Monday’s shooting as Anthony McRae. He is not believed to have any connection to MSU.
On Tuesday morning, reports claimed that a note was found with McRae’s body after he killed himself. The note allegedly indicated threats to two New Jersey schools.
Meanwhile, it emerged that McRae had been living with his father, had firearms convictions and was known for firing weapons on the property, according to neighbours.
Megan Bender, who lives on the same street as McRae and his father, Michael, in Lansing -- just over five miles from the MSU campus - told The Detroit News that the suspect would fire out of the back door of the home, she believed for target practice, and police had previously been called to the address.
Students recounts gunman opening classroom door and firing
Claire Papoulias, a student who survived Monday night’s shooting, appeared on NBC and CNN on Tuesday.
She told CNN that she was in the classroom that the suspect, Anthony McRae, 43, fired into, adding that some students helped save others by smashing a window and helping students climb out.
The 19-year-old psychology student was in a Cuba history class at Berkey Hall when the shooting began.
“The teacher was presenting a lesson and all of sudden I heard gunshots directly behind me. That’s when the shooter opened the back classroom door and started firing at my classmates in the back, wounding them. I smelled and saw the gunpowder,” Ms Papoulias said.
“Everyone then dropped to the floor immediately and someone started yelling ‘Shooter, everybody get down!’” she added to CNN.
Student recounts her experience of shooting: ‘I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared’
Michigan State University student Claire Papoulias appeared on NBC’s Today on Tuesday morning recounting her experience of the previous evening.
“Someone was yelling that there was a shooter, and everybody needed to get down on the ground. At that moment, I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared,” she said.
“I was sitting and my professor was lecturing and then I heard, it was either three or four, I could hear gunshots directly behind my head and I could see the smoke of gunpowder or something from the weapon firing,” she added.