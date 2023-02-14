At least three people have been killed and another five wounded after a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday 13 February.

Police announced the shooter’s death early Tuesday, four hours after the attack broke out, as a result of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

Images of the suspect released were accompanied by a description of a short Black male wearing a jean jacket, baseball cap and red shoes.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence,” Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.