Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Multiple people have been injured by an unknown shooter at Michigan State University (MSU), officials say.

The MSU police force said it had issued a shelter in place order for the East Lansing campus on Monday evening and that the suspect was still at large.

"ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene," said the department late on Monday evening.

In an update, it added:" The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

It then said there had been a second reported shooting and multiple injuries, and that there appeared to be only one suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated.