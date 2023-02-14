Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, 13 February 2023 (Reuters)

At least one person has been killed in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing and there are “multiple reported injuries” university police said on Twitter.

Police are hunting for an active shooter who is believed to be on foot, and have urged people on campus and nearby to “shelter in place”.

Video from local media showed officers swarming the scene in East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing and about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, citing the university’s spokesperson Emily Guerrant.

Few official details about the gunfire were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East. The reported fatality occurred inside Berkey Hall, Guerrant told the Detroit News.

Police tweeted that a single suspect, described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large.