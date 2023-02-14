Michigan state university shooting – live: One dead as police hunt active shooter at MSU
Shots were fired in two locations on the campus, with reported fatality inside Berkey Hall
At least one person has been killed in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing and there are “multiple reported injuries” university police said on Twitter.
Police are hunting for an active shooter who is believed to be on foot, and have urged people on campus and nearby to “shelter in place”.
Video from local media showed officers swarming the scene in East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing and about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, citing the university’s spokesperson Emily Guerrant.
Few official details about the gunfire were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East. The reported fatality occurred inside Berkey Hall, Guerrant told the Detroit News.
Police tweeted that a single suspect, described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large.
Campus activities cancelled for two days
All campus activities at Michigan State University are cancelled for the next 48 hours, said MSU police and Public Safety on Twitter as it urged students and staff to “not come to campus tomorrow”.
Police briefing at 11pm ET
Michigan State Univeristy Police and Public Safety is expected to hold a press briefing at 11pm at the Henry Centre for Executive Development.
Victims transported to Sparrow Hospital
Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital, said MSU Police and Public Safety on Twitter.
“Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.”
Michigan governor issues statement about shooting
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has been briefed by the authorities about the shooting at Michigan State University, she said in a tweet.
“The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground,” she said.
“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight.”
Single suspect described as 'a short male wearing a mask'
Police in East Lansing tweeted that a single suspect, initially described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large and believed to be on foot.
Students, faculty and residents in surrounding off-campus neighborhoods were urged by authorities to “shelter in place,” while police searched for the suspect.
MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.
Unspecified number of victims moved to hospital
“There are multiple reported injuries,” Michigan State University said on its official police and public safety Twitter feed. It later said an unspecified number of victims were being transported to a nearby hospital.
Several campus buildings had been cleared and secured nearly two hours after the gunfire was first reported on campus, MSU police said.
One dead and 'multiple' injuries after Michigan State University shooting
Gunfire erupted at Michigan State University on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and multiple reported injuries, as police swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect, according to authorities and local news media.
Few official details about the gun violence were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building called Berkey Hall and an athletic facility known as IM East.
The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, inside Berkey Hall, citing Michigan State University (MSU) spokesperson Emily Guerrant, but Reuters could not independently verify that information.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Tuesday, 14 January 2023, where we provide the latest on shooting at the Michigan State University.