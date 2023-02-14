Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The late Monday night shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) that killed three and injured five is believed to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

The gunman had opened fire at a residential hall and a student union building, triggering panic and chaos as students evacuated the premises.

The first shots were fired at Berkey Hall at 8.18pm on the campus’s north side, before further gunshots were heard at the Snyder-Phillips Hall, around 650m away.

At around 8.30pm, students received a text message alert telling them to “secure in place immediately” and to “run, hide, fight” in that order.

Police and emergency vehicles quickly swarmed the area. MSU police said that, at 9.34pm, the IM East sports centre was being secured and at 10.10pm, Berkey Hall, the Snyder-Phillips Hall and other nearby areas had been secured.

The suspect, who later died by suicide, was a 43-year-old man, MSU interim deputy police chief Chris Rozman said at a news conference.

“The suspect is a 43-year-old male and is not affiliated in any way with MSU,” he said, adding they don’t know why he came to MSU.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear as well and officials have not released any other information about the suspect.

Mr Rozman previously said that, to his knowledge, the school had not received threats in the preceding days.

The suspect was alive and contacted by police before he shot himself, police said. The authorities are continuing to investigate different areas to find out more about the suspect.

Meanwhile, all five victims at admitted at Sparrow Hospital are in critical condition, said the MSU police in an update on Twitter.

Michigan State University students evacuate to a safe area during an active shooter situation on campus on 13 February 2023 in Lansing, Michigan (Getty Images)

Michigan’s recently re-elected governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had been briefed on the shooting and that the state police force would assist MSU.

She said gun violence was “a uniquely American problem” and said things “don’t have to be this way”.

“Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy — elementary schools and college campuses, movie theatres and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces,” Ms Whitmer said in a statement.

“They should not be the sites of bloodshed. This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.”