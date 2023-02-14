MSU shooting – live: Suspect dead after three killed and five wounded in attack on Michigan State University
A man has shot dead at least three people and wounded another five at Michigan State University, police said.
There appeared to be one suspect responsible for the shooting who has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Images of the suspect released earlier were accompanied by a description of a short Black male wearing a jean jacket, baseball cap and red shoes.
Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, said hundreds of officers were on the East Lansing campus to respond to the attack.
Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place, as he informed the community that campus activities would remain suspended for the next 48 hours.
Victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital, said MSU Police and Public Safety on Twitter.
Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired shortly after 8.30pm around Berkey Hall, an academic building, at the East Lansing campus.
Separately, police on Twitter reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students. But Mr Rozman did not mention it during the news briefing, later identifying the second location as the Michigan State University Union building.
“There are three confirmed fatalities,” in the shooting at Michigan State University said police. “This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital.”
‘Shootings took place at buildings that are publicly accessible’
The two buildings of Michigan State University (MSU) where the shooting took place yesterday night were accessible to the general public, said the police in their press briefing.
According to the police briefing at least two victims were killed at Berkey Hall and one at the MSU Union building not far away on campus.
MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said responding to the shooting was a “monumental task” because of the size of the campus.
“That’s part of the monumental task. We do have areas that are accessible to the public,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.
“The task in itself is that we have 400 buildings on campus and over 5,300 acres and part of the process in the response that we had is that we were able to divide and organise, to be methodical in the search process and obtain evidence and share as it comes through. But with a university our size and the areas that we are responsible for, that becomes a task.”
Time ‘to think, grieve and be together’
Interim Michigan State University president Teresa Woodruff said the school would move to emergency operations for next 48 hours, adding that this is time intended for students, staff and faculty “to think, grieve and be together” after a “day of shock and heartbreak.”
“We are devastated at the loss of life,” Ms Woodruff said. “Our campus grieves, we will all grieve. We will change over time. We cannot allow this to continue to happen again.”
Resources for coping will be accessible starting at 9am on Tuesday at East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road, reported Lansing State Journal.
Encountered a woman with ‘ton of blood on her’: Student recounts the shooting
Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his residence hall when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”
“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,”’ Zimbo told the Associated Press. “Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.”’
Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV in a parking deck and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.
Mass shooting: ‘A uniquely American problem’
The shooting at Michigan State is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the US.
Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.
In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the US in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
“This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer lamented.
All five gunshot victims critical
All five victims at Sparrow Hospital are in critical condition, said the MSU police in an update on Twitter. “The suspect is a 43-year-old male and is not affiliated in any way with MSU.”
The suspected gunman behind Monday night’s mass shooting at Michigan State University has been described by police as a 43-year-old man with no known affiliation to the school.
Police announced that the suspect had died of a self-inflicted gunshot some four hours after the attack began, lifting a campus-wide lockdown.
What we know about the shooter
The suspect believed to have shot eight people at Michigan State University has been found dead, police said in a midnight briefing. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after “contact” with police off campus, said the authorities.
“The suspect in the incident was located outside the MSU campus,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department. “And that suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The authorities did not disclose the name of the suspect, and said that it is too early to know the motive of the shooter.
While the shooting incident was still active police released images of the suspect and described him as a “Black male, shorter in stature” wearing red shoes, a jeans jacket and a baseball cap.
Campus police said they were investigating if he had some type of affiliation with the university.
“There’s a lot that we don’t know at this point,” Mr Rozman said. The suspect “was contacted by law enforcement off campus” at some point, he said, adding, “that scene is being investigated as a crime scene.”
Suspect 'contacted by law enforcement’
The suspect “was contacted by law enforcement off campus” at some point, said the campus police, adding, “that scene is being investigated as a crime scene.”
The gunman was confirmed dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound roughly four hours after the violence began, said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of the campus police department.
“There is no longer a threat to campus. We believe there to be only one suspect in this incident,” he said.