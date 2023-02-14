Students flee from Michigan State University campus during deadly shooting

Footage shows a large group of people fleeing from a building on the Michigan State University campus amid a deadly shooting.

A number of heavily armed police officers can be seen running in the opposite direction as many of those in the group walk away with their hands held above their heads.

Three people have been killed and five more are wounded after a gunman opened fire on Monday night.

Police have confirmed the shooter is also dead as a result of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

