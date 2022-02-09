Florida father fatally shoots his two children in domestic murder-suicide
A Florida father has fatally shot his two children and then himself in a murder-suicide following a domestic dispute.
The shooting took place in Miami Lakes, a suburb of Miami, where the father killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before killing himself. The shooting occurred at around 9.30pm on Tuesday outside their apartment complex.
The man’s wife was at home when the murders took place but she was not harmed, WSVN reported.
Neighbours who heard the mother’s screams ran outside and performed CPR on the boy, but he didn’t survive.
More follows...
