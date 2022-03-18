Naomi Irion: Hunt for missing woman as video shows hooded man possibly kidnap her in Walmart parking lot
A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart parking lot near Reno.
Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.
“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are and nobody even noticed she was missing,” her mother Diania Irion said, according to ABC News.
Ms Irion was last seen on Saturday at 5am in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley near Reno, Nevada, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to work at a company in the area.
Her family called police when she didn’t appear at work and didn’t return back home.
“They confirmed that she missed her shifts Saturday and Sunday, which was really unusual,” Ms Irion said. “My daughter was extremely reliable.”
More follows...
