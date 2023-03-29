Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of The Covenant School in Nashville, who was one of the six victims of the shooting, confronted the shooter as soon as she heard of the incident, according to an official.

Katherine Koonce, 60, was on a Zoom call when she was informed of the shooting in her school, Nashville city councilman Russ Pulley told Fox News, citing a witness.

Mr Pulley said she “immediately ended” the meeting and did not hesitate to head straight to the shooter.

“It is my understanding from a witness at the school that Katherine Koonce was on a Zoom call when she heard the first shot. She immediately ended the call, got up and headed straight for the shooter,” Mr Pulley said.

Koonce was found in a hallway by herself, according to Nashville police chief John Drake. He, however, could not confirm the exact instances leading up to her death.

“There was a confrontation, I’m sure – you can tell the way she was lying in the hallway,” Mr Drake said.

Koonce had reportedly already taken many efforts in her school to ensure safety from gun violence, including seeking advanced-level active-shooter training.

Mr Pulley said she had “protected her children”.

“She did what principals and headmasters do,” he said.

The parents of the school also praised Koonce, who was once described as a “saint”, a parent was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“She did so much for those kids,” the mother of two of the school’s children told the broadcaster.

“She knew every single student by name,” she said. “She did everything to help them when families couldn’t afford things, it didn’t matter. She found ways for them to stay.”

Three students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, died from the shooting.

Two other staff members, apart from Koonce, were also killed. They were identified as Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both aged 61.

Police said the suspect, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, was a former student at the school who had methodically planned the attack and may have harboured “resentment” against the institution.