Man charged with murdering mother on fishing boat to inherit grandfather’s riches

A Vermont man has been accused of killing his mother on a fishing boat in order to inherit the wealth of his grandfather – whom he also killed, prosecutors say.

Nathan Carman, 28, was charged with murder on the high seas and several counts of fraud in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. In a lurid press release, the US Department of Justice laid out the details of his alleged crimes.

“According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island,” the DOJ said. “The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts.”

Mr Carman has also been accused of trying to defraud the insurance company that insured the fishing boat, which prosecutors say he deliberately sank. If found guilty, he would face a mandatory life sentence for the murder charge, and up to 30 years in prison for each of the fraud charges.

Mr Carman has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Independent has reached out to the Office of the Federal Public Defender, which is representing him, for comment.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow