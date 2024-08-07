Support truly

Rapper Nelly has been arrested for drug possession after leaving a casino in St Louis, Missouri.

The “Ride Wit Me” star was reportedly stopped for an ID check and during a subsequent search of his car Missouri State Highway officers discovered ecstasy pills.

Nelly was charged with drug possession, transported to the Maryland Heights Police Department and ultimately released.

More to follow