Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rapper Nelly arrested for drug possession at St Louis casino

‘Ride Wit Me’ rapper’s arrest was confirmed by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Wednesday 07 August 2024 22:36
Nelly attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021
Nelly attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021 (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Rapper Nelly has been arrested for drug possession after leaving a casino in St Louis, Missouri.

The “Ride Wit Me” star was reportedly stopped for an ID check and during a subsequent search of his car Missouri State Highway officers discovered ecstasy pills.

Nelly was charged with drug possession, transported to the Maryland Heights Police Department and ultimately released.

More to follow

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in