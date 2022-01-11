Mother accused of throwing newborn in dumpster released from jail on bond

An 18-year-old mother from New Mexico arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster, was later released from prison after posting a $10,000 (£7,356) unsecured bond.

The woman, identified as Alexis Avila, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she was caught on camera allegedly leaving her infant son wrapped in a towel and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster in Hobbs city on 7 January.

Police received information about the baby at 8pm on Friday and upon finding the newborn baby he was rendered aid, the Hobbs police department said.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Lubbock Hospital for further treatment.

August Fons, the acting police chief, said three people, including a woman, found the child while “going through the dumpster looking for anything of value” when they heard what sounded like a baby crying.

They took the bag out of the dumpster and assumed it would be a dog or kitten. Instead, they discovered the newborn baby, Mr Fons said.

Surveillance footage showed a car pulling up next to the dumpster at around 2pm on Friday afternoon.

A woman, identified by police as Ms Avila, is seen in the footage stepping out of the drivers’ seat and opening the back door to take out a trash bag. She then hurls the bag into the dumpster before getting back in the vehicle and driving away from the scene.

The infant was in the dumpster for approximately six hours, the officer said.

Ms Avila told investigators she wasn’t aware of her pregnancy until 6 January when she sought medical attention for abdominal pain and constipation.

According to officials, her stomach pain escalated and she gave birth the following day. She said she “panicked and did not know what to do or who to call.”

So she allegedly cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in the dirty towel and put him in a trash bag, according to Mr Fons.

Ms Avila was arrested on 8 January and released on bond in less than two hours. She will be arraigned at a later time at Lea County District Court.

All 50 states in the US have “safe haven” laws that allow newborn babies to be surrendered safely to a designated person.

In New Mexico, the law allows a person to leave an infant not more than 90 days old with the staff of a hospital.