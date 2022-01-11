Teen mother caught on camera tossing newborn baby into dumpster

Shocking video has been released of a teenage mother allegedly tossing her newborn baby into a dumpster in New Mexico.

The surveillance footage from 7 January shows a woman pull into a parking lot and throw a black trash bag into the garbage bin.

The newborn baby was miraculously found alive around six hours hours later by three people.

Hobbs Police department said 18-year-old Alexis Avila claims she “panicked” when she gave birth just one day after learning she was pregnant. Ms Avila has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

