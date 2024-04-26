How to save money at Zara using this Martin Lewis simple tip

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money at a popular UK high-street fashion store using a simple tip.

The financial guru explained how clothes available in Zara are cheaper in their Spanish stores, compared to outlets across the UK.

Speaking on his Martin Lewis Podcast, released on 25 April, he said: “Zara is substantially cheaper, especially in Spain. The Euro price is lower than the pound price, even before you do the conversion.

“You can go onto the Zara Spain website from the UK, set the language to English, and see the cost of items before you go.

“If you are planning to go to Spain at some point, take a big suitcase and buy all the Zara stuff you were planning to buy in the UK.”