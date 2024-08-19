Support truly

Whether you’re after an occasion dress, a staple pair of sandals for your holiday or a cute crop top to complete your night-out attire, Zara is the destination on the high street for affordable fashion – and its Black Friday sale is a highlight of the shopping calendar.

As a fashion writer who leans into trends but wants to maintain a classic feel, a lot of my own wardrobe consists of Zara pieces. From a pair of straight-leg jeans that’s still going strong after three years to a pair of £29.99 black ballet flats that are far more comfortable than some more-expensive styles.

This summer alone, a quick dash into a Zara store saved me at the 11th hour when I needed a wedding guest dress I could just as easily wear for the office.

Zara hosts a bunch of sales throughout the year but its Black Friday event is the most anticipated. In 2023, the brand offered 40 per cent off selected items, while previous years have seen site-wide discounts of 20 to 30 per cent.

From winter coats and boots to party dresses, skirts and knits, the 2024 sale will be your chance to refresh your wardrobe for the new year at a fraction of the cost. From the deals to expect to the best offers to shop now, here’s everything you need to know about Zara’s Black Friday sale.

What date is Zara’s Black Friday sale?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November in 2024. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, 2 December.

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect Zara’s 2024 event to land on the brand’s app around 10pm on Thursday 28 November, the eve of Black Friday. Traditionally, the sale then lands online and in-store on Black Friday itself. You won’t have long to shop the sale, however, with the event typically coming to an end on either the Saturday or Sunday evening.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar, not just in the United States but also in the UK and other parts of the world.

While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and, in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.

When do the Zara early Black Friday sales start?

Unlike other fashion brands (think Asos and Mango), Zara usually waits until the eve of Black Friday to kick off its event. If you’re hunting for deals in the run-up, make sure the brand’s special prices section is on your radar. The brand sells clothing at reduced prices in this section year-round.

What Zara Black Friday deals can we expect?

With the sale landing in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year, the Zara Black Friday event is a great chance to save on party dresses and occasionwear. Last year, you could pick up glitzy mini dresses for as little as £20, while party bag prices were slashed to just £15.

We can also expect mega savings on winter essentials, from coats discounted to £30 to puffer jackets reduced to around £20. Don’t neglect the basics on offer either, with previous years seeing huge discounts on T-shirts, vests and bodysuits to prop up your wardrobe year-round.

I’m a big fan of Zara’s denim (its jeans are way more long-lasting than you might think), and the Black Friday sale traditionally cuts prices to less than £20 for some staple styles.

The best early Zara deals

While we wait for Zara’s Black Friday event to land, we’ve rounded up the best deals you can snap up right now in its special prices section.

Zara poplin shirt with tie: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A staple shirt you’ll reach for again and again, Zara’s poplin style is crafted from 100 per cent spun cotton, for a lightweight feel. Featuring three-quarter-length sleeves, the shirt is characterised by an asymmetric hem and cascading front tie fabric.

Zara mesh crossbody bag: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Reduced by 33 per cent, this Zara mesh crossbody is a steal at less than £20. Reminiscent of Longchamp’s viral style, the bag features a crossbody strap for hands-free wear, bucket bag silhouette and a mesh outer fabric with an inner lining, to help keep valuables safe.

Zara textured shirt: Was £35.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Setting you back just £17.99, Zara’s white textured shirt is a wardrobe staple. Complete with a regular-fit silhouette, the collared shirt features short sleeves, a split hem and a button-up front, while the cotton composition is sure to keep you cool this summer.

