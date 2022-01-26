New Mexico teen arrested for murder after botched Snapchat hostage scheme

A teenage girl has been arrested for murder following a botched hostage scheme which began on Snapchat and wound up with the hostage’s brother being shot dead, according to authorities.

Anna Bella Dukes, 18, was taken into custody on Monday for the murder of 24-year-old Elias Otero in New Mexico back on 11 February 2021, Albuquerque Police Department confirmed on social media.

Ms Dukes and her 17-year-old boyfriend Adrian Avila had been wanted by police on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy and were charged in their absence in December, according to a December press release from the police department.

Ms Dukes is accused of using Snapchat to lure Elias Otero’s older brother Nicholas Otero to meet with her in person at Alvarado Park in the early hours of 11 February as part of a plot to ambush and rob him.

Once there, Mr Avila and a third unidentified suspect allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

Police said Nicholas Otero was dragged from his red Lexus while the suspects demanded he handed over cash, jewellery and a gun.

The suspects then allegedly took him hostage and drove him in his car and another vehicle to Nicholas Otero’s home, where they held him at gunpoint and ordered him to call his brother to ask for a ransom.

Police said the hostage-takers threatened to shoot and kill Nicholas Otero if his brother didn’t comply with their demands and bring them money and a gun.

Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects, according to police.

At this point, Mr Avila allegedly opened fire on Elias Otero, shooting him dead in the street before all three suspects fled the scene.

The 17-year-old suspected shooter surrendered to authorities in late December before Ms Dukes turned herself in on Monday, reported KOB4 .

The third suspect, who has not been named, is still on the run.

The victim’s mother Alicia Otero said told the outlet that she was glad two of the alleged perpetrators were now in custody.

“Every day we wish that we get justice and, you know, someone to pay for what they did to him and knowing they finally turned themselves in just - it feels good that it’s not gonna go unsolved,” she said.

Investigators said that the vehicle the suspects used in the attack has also been linked to an earlier carjacking.