Police have launched a criminal investigation into the mysterious overdose death of a woman six weeks after she was found dead in her home after going on a Bumble date.

Bridgeport Police announced on Tuesday that its narcotics and vice division has opened a probe with the help of the US Drug Enforcement Administration to determine “the factors that lead to [the] untimely death” of Lauren Smith-Fields.

Ms Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old Black woman and Stamford High School graduate, was found dead inside her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut, back on 12 December.

For more than a month, her family have been demanding answers over her sudden death and vowed to take legal action against city and police officials for mishandling the investigation and being “racially insensitive” to her family.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s office finally released the autopsy findings, ruling her cause of death to be “acute intoxication” - an overdose - from fentanyl combined with prescription medications promethazine and hydroxyzine and alcohol.

Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said on Tuesday that the circumstances that led to Ms Smith-Fields’ accidental overdose death are now under criminal investigation.

“Once again, we offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Lauren Smith-Fields and ask that anyone with information to please contact 203 576-TIPS,” she said in a statement.

Police were called to Ms Smth-Fields’ apartment on 12 December by an “older white man” who said he had met her three days earlier on Bumble and had gone on a date with her the night before her death.

The man told investigators he came to her apartment that night and that they were drinking tequila together, according to a police report.

He said she began complaining about feeling ill and vomitted at one point, before they continued to drink, ate food and watched a movie, the report says.

The man told investigators she received a text at one point and briefly went outside, to return some clothes to her brother.

When she returned, she went into the bathroom for around 15 minutes, the man told investigators.

He said he awoke the next morning to find Ms Smith-Fields wasn’t breathing and that she had blood coming from her right nostril, the report says.

The man called 911 and officers arrived on the scene to find the 23-year-old “lying on her back, on the floor” and that she did not appear to be breathing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and responding medics said she had been dead for at least an hour.