Woman killed and two children injured in horror New York City hammer attack

A mother was killed and her two children critically injured after they were attacked with a hammer in their apartment in New York city.

The police responded to a report of an assault in progress around 3pm on Wednesday, where they found the mother and her children in critical condition.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead after being shifted to NYU Langone hospital, said New York city police department chief of patrol John Chell.

“The incident I’m about to describe to you is a horrific and senseless act of violence which took the life of a married mother of two,” Mr Chell told reporters.

“I think I can speak for all New Yorkers when I say our community, all our prayers are with this family at this time.”

“The 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter are fighting for their lives,” he said, without publicly divulging the identity of the people involved in the incident.

“On behalf of New York City, everyone here, our hearts go out to this family.”

While the suspect, a 47-year-old man, was arrested as he tried to leave the building at 52nd Street near 5th Avenue, it isn’t clear what charges he may face.

Describing the accommodation as “tight quarters”, Mr Chell said: “Don’t know what the dispute was about but we’ll figure it out.”

The victim along with her two children occupied a room in the three-bedroom apartment that she shared with the suspect and his nine-year-old son. The third room is occupied by a single person, said Mr Chell.