Three arrested on 115 charges each after leaving hate symbols at synagogue and church in New York state

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 13 July 2022 16:11

Three people have been arrested on 115 charges each of aggravated harassment after leaving pamphlets with hate symbols at several locations in Hornell, New York, including a synagogue and a Black church.

Aubrey Dragonetti, 31, Dylan Henry, 30, and Ryan Mulhollen, 27, have all been charged with the crimes, the Hornell Police Department said on Monday.

According to the US Census Bureau, Hornell, located in western upstate New York, had just over 8,000 residents as of July last year.

More follows...

