Former NFL player Zac Stacy, who has been accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend, has told police that she “staged” the incident.

The former Jets running back was arrested on 13 November in Orlando, Florida, for allegedly attacking Kristin Evans in front of their five-month-old son. She had filed a restraining order against him alleging domestic abuse.

“It’s unfortunate because I just got out of rehab for anxiety and depression like eight months ago,” Stacy told the police, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“I dropped everything to come down here and support the mother of my child in her last trimester, and the baby,” he added. “I let her know I wasn’t trying to be with her or nothing like that. This is a case of just bitterness. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up.”

Stacy is currently out on bond.

In November, home surveillance footage showed Stacy appearing to ruthlessly beat Ms Evans and throwing her against a television as their son watched. He also swung at her multiple times. Ms Evans was heard pleading with Stacy to stop as she lay prone on the floor, while he stood over her.

Stacy was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief in the alleged assault. He can face upto 20 years in prison if held guilty.

Stacy claimed that Ms Evans was trying to “get money” out of him. “She got a reaction out of me,” he told police. He also accused Ms Evans of having an affair with his lawyer, who is also his college teammate. He said he found out about it just a week before his arrest.

But he acknowledged that his actions were “f***ed up”, and added: “I don’t know what man — how any man could have handled that situation.”

Ms Evans denied the claims on Monday. “I don’t know how you can stage getting you ass beat on multiple occasions,” she said in a video statement.

“This is what abusers do,” she added. “They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one, and that they’re the victim.”

She also raised issues with the police’s initial behaviour towards Stacy after his arrest. She said that they appeared to be “consoling” him during the arrest and spoke about his football career.

“Everything about this makes me uncomfortable,” she added.