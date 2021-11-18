Video appears to show NFL player attacking his ex-girlfriend

Home surveillance footage has captured the moment a former NFL running back appears to throw his ex-girlfriend against a television as their 5-month-old son watches on.

Zac Stacy is also accused of punching his former partner, who has filed a restraining order against him alleging domestic abuse.

The alleged victim is shown being hurled across the room, hitting the television, before it falls on her, in footage that leaked online.

She can be heard pleading with Stacy to stop as she lies prone on the floor, while he stands over her.

Zac Stacy is seen approaching his ex-partner as their 5-month-old son sits nearby (Twitter)

The incidents allegedly occurred when Stacy went to visit his son at his ex-partner’s home in Florida on Saturday afternoon.

In a restraining order application, first obtained by TMZ, Stacy’s former partner said she was punched several times in the head.

“I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she claimed.

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up.

She lays prone on the ground begging for Zac Stacy to stop (Twitter)

“As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.

“I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

It’s not yet known if the restraining order has been approved.

After the attack, the girlfriend called 911 and Stacy left the house.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for wounds to her head and bruising.

Zac Stacy played eight games for the Jets in 2015 (Supplied)

On Thursday, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a college football event held annually in Nashville, announced it was removing Stacy as a youth ambassador.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” a statement from the group said.

Stacy, a former fifth round draft pick who attended Vanderbilt University, played eight games for the New York Jets in 2015.

Before joining the Jets he played for the St Louis Rams for two years. His last competitive game was in 2019 for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football league, which collapsed that year.

Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 18, 2021

Former teammate Chris Long, who played with Stacy at the Rams, took to social media to denounce Stacy.

“Woke up to the Zac Stacy video,” he wrote on Thursday morning.

“Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.”

Stacy’s agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.